Important 2021 Ontario Karting Dates Revealed

Some good news has come across our desk here at CKN this Friday evening as Ontario’s two regional karting programs have announced their 2021 race dates and thankfully, they don’t conflict.

It’s going to be a busy season of racing in Ontario if this current pandemic allows us, as the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship has penned in four race dates, while KartStars Canada has five scheduled races. In addition, the Rotax Max Challenge Canada program revealed two weeks ago, a major race at the Mosport Karting Centre in August.

No locations were announced, but we’ve heard rumblings that both programs have a new venue they are looking to add to their roster of tracks to challenge racers.

To see the list of major events across Canada, be sure to check out our 2021 Race Schedule.

2021 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship Schedule

May 8-9 – Races 1 & 2

June 12-13 – Races 3 & 4

July 17-18 – Races 5 & 6

September 25-26 – Races 7 & 8

2021 KartStars Canada Schedule

May 29-30 – Round #1

June 26-27 – Round #2

July 24-25 – Round #3

August 14-15 – KartStars Canada National Championship

Sept 4-5 – Round #4

