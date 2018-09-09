Ikram, Ferrari, Herder, Anderson and DiLeo Win in Briggs CRFKC Night Race at Goodwood

Racing under the lights at Goodwood Kartways has become an annual tradition when the season shifts into September and once again this year, the night would also be the season finale race for the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge.

For Briggs & Stratton racers in Ontario, it would be the final regional event on the calendar and the culmination of the five-round CRFKC season. Entering the event, the points battles were extremely close and when the karts hit the cool track for the Final races, everything was on the line.

The day started out with a TRAK club race to prime all the drivers up for the night race and set the tone.

Di Leo Finally Tops Ingratta in Cadet!

For most of the season, Ayden Ingratta (Ricciardo Kart) has been in a different time zone compared to his fellows Briggs Cadet racers, but the competition has grown closer as the summer progressed and on Saturday, Ingratta was truly challenged for the win, finally.

Jordan DiLeo (Intrepid) was the young driver to push the series leader and in the Final, he led every lap to sweep both Finals on the day. It wasn’t easy for Di Leo, who first had to hold off Hunter Twyman (Awesome Kart) in the early laps, and then battled Ingratta for every inch of track on the final laps, crossing just over a tenth of a second ahead of the class champion at the finish line. Twyman took third place ahead of Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) and Carson Bartlett.

An All-Dave Podium in Masters;

The four different race winners this season in Briggs Masters occupied the first four starting positions for the Final with David Anderson (Awesome Kart) leading the way and hoping to be the first driver to score a second CRFKC win of the season.

With a push from Dave Patrick (Kosmic Kart), Anderson took the lead. Unfortunately for Anderson, he was out of the championship hunt after missing two rounds earlier this season, but that didn’t stop him from leading every lap of the Final en route to scoring back-to-back CRFKC wins. Entering the race with the championship lead, Patrick settled into second and knew that would be enough to secure the title, and he did just that, keeping Anderson honest on the way to the checkered flag.

Third place went to David Miller (FA Kart), who slipped down to sixth in the early stages of the race before recovering past Rich Folino (BirelART) for the final step of the podium. Eli Yanko (TonyKart) finished fifth to secure the vice-championship title, while Anderson wound up third overall courtesy of two wins and a third-place finish.

Herder Scores Second Straight Senior Win as Treadwell Holds on for Title

Canadian Champion Jonathon Treadwell was able to hold on and win the CRFKC title on Saturday night, but it wasn’t without a challenge. Lining up on the front row for the Final, Treadwell was pushed off track on the second lap and slipped back to twenty-first when the lap was complete.

Gaining the lead was Jordan Prior (BirelART), who joined Treadwell on the front row, while Alex Da Silva (Energy Kart) took second.

Charging forward at the halfway mark, Pearce Herder (Awesome Kart) took the lead when he overtook both Prior and Da Silva on the same lap. It was smooth sailing from there for Herder, who drove to his second straight CRFKC win.

Da Silva would find his way by Prior with three laps to go but wasn’t able to pressure Herder into a mistake, settling for second, while Prior completed the podium.

Treadwell, on the other hand, was charging back forward and he was able to overtake ten karts in the twelve-lap final, eventually finishing twelfth and scoring enough points to hold on to his championship lead. Herder finished second overall, 35 points back of Treadwell while Prior wound up third in the championship in his first year of Senior action.

Fletcher Penalty Awards Ikram the Junior Win; Miller Takes the Crown

After Zain Ikram (Kosmic) led the first ten laps of the Briggs Junior Final, Kiedon Fletcher (Intrepid) made a great move to overtake Ikram for the lead with two laps to go and then held on for the race win, while Logan Ploder (Intrepid) completed the podium after being passed by Ikram on the final lap.

However, Fletcher has accessed a one-position penalty just moments before the podium ceremony, moving Ikram to the top of the podium for the second time this season.

In finishing fourth, Avery Miller (Energy Kart) scored enough points to secure the Championship title ahead of Ikram and Ploder.

Last Lap Pass for the Win in Junior Lite by Ferrari

Matte Ferrari (Intrepid) enjoyed a superb day of racing on Saturday. After scoring his first race win last weekend at the club race, Ferrari got off to a great start with a win in the morning TRAK race at Goodwood.

When it came to the CRFKC night race, Ferrari chased down leader Steven Navratil (Awesome Kart), who had built up a significant lead, and overtook the leader on the final lap to sweep the day’s Briggs Junior Lite action. His efforts were noticed by the series as well, as Ferrari was awarded the Pfaff Junior Driver of the Day and the CKN Summer Tour Driver of the Day award.

Navratil would wind up second just ahead of Lily Flintoff (K&K Kart) while Callum Baxter (Ricciardo Kart) recovered from a seventh-place starting spot to finish fourth and win the championship. It was an impressive first year in Junior Lite for Baxter, who also won the Canadian title a few weeks ago and now intends to move up to Junior next season.