ICP Signs as Title Sponsor for North West Gold Cup

The Northwest Gold Cup has a new name thanks to a sponsorship from ICP Signs. The series that has been building momentum towards its first race, April 12-14 at Tri-City in Richland, Washington, is already nearing 125 pre-entries more than a month out. The doubleheader is the first of five races in 2019 for the ICP Cup, which includes a stop at Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, BC in July.

CKN will be trackside at the first event at Tri-Cities and we’re excited to see what all the buzz has been about.

ICP Signs as Title Sponsor for North West Longest Standing karting Series

As we roll into the first race with record-breaking numbers, we are excited to announce a new sponsor that will join the series for 2019! ‘In City Prints’ which is a design & apparel company based in Seattle, WA has become the series title sponsor. The ‘ICP Cup’ will be the new name of the series in 2019 and this partnership will prove to be beneficial for the drivers and teams. Not only will we be introducing a new logo, but all media and website material will also be designed by ICP. From the financial side, it will have a trickle-down effect for the racers too.

“We are truly a series that is run by the racers for the racers,” said, ICP Cup coordinator Tim Draggoo. “We invite everyone to join a club and take part in something truly special that we are creating. I cannot take credit, all the tracks and representatives have worked tirelessly and volunteered countless hours to provide the best karting series the Northwest has ever seen.”

Draggoo is right, 2019 has brought unprecedented changes in all area’s of the series for the better. With just a little over a month away and nearing the 150 pre-entry mark, this could be the largest series event held in the North West since the series inception nearly 50 years ago. “This is just the beginning of more exciting announcements in the coming weeks,” said Draggoo. “I will be the first to say we aren’t perfect, but we are really striving to offer the best value for the racers dollar in a safe fun environment.”

When asked about joining the series as title sponsor Brandon from In City Prints said, “It was a no brainer, not only is ICP getting involved from the promotional side to build the brand but karting has always been special to us. It gives us an opportunity to help build the sport, contribute to a great history and work with people who have the best interest of the sport at heart.”

2019 Northwest Gold Cup Race Dates

April 12-14 Richland, WA @ Tri City Kart Club

May 24-26 – Star, ID @ Snake River Karters

June 14-16 – McMinnville, OR @ Portland Karting Association

July 12-14 – Chilliwack, BC @ West Coast Kart Club

August 2–4 – Sumas, WA @ Sumas International Motorsports Academy

A new website is in the works, but in the meantime, you can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nwgoldcupseries/ or visit https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/nwka-icp-cup-presented-by-tri-city-kart-club-horn-rapids-track-538642 to register.