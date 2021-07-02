Heacock Conquers 40+ Kart Briggs Senior Showdown

There wasn’t an inch of space along the fences of the Mosport Karting Centre facility for the final race of the day at the MIKA Canada Day Cup. Starting the day with a whopping 47 entrants, Briggs Senior was the showcase for the day and a great way to cap off a successful Canada Day celebration of racing.

In typical Briggs Senior style, the action throughout the field was intense, but up front the leaders broke free and waited until the end to settle the score.

From the pole-position, Jordan Prior (BirelART) was the early race leader, followed by his Prime teammate Jon Treadwell (BirelART) and Maddox Heacock (Awesome Kart), while Adam Ali (Kosmic) led the next group of drivers just waiting for an opportunity to join the leaders.

Treadwell went to the lead at halfway with a push from Heacock and that sent Prior back to third and eventually he would fall out of the lead draft. This left two and Heacock waited until the final lap.

Treadwell defended perfectly up the hill, back down the hill, up to the bowl and into the final complex of corners. Instead of making a big lunge into one of the final three corners, Heacock opted for a clean run through the last corner and got a great run. Drag-racing down to the finish line, with just a little more momentum Heacock got up alongside Treadwell at the line.

Crossing a mere 0.020 seconds ahead, Heacock pulled off the win and got to celebrate with the checkered flag.

Adam Ali wound up third, just back of the lead two, while David Barnes (BirelART) and Jake Cowden (Awesome Kart) completed the top-five as all three worked by the early leader Prior.

MIKA Canada Cup Briggs Senior Final Results