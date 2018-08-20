Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Harris Seals ROK Senior Pfaff Kartsport Cup Championship with Win at Canadian Championships

Xavier Harris scored the biggest victory of his career on Sunday, driving home the ROK Senior win at the ASN Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways. It also helped him to win the Pfaff Kartsport Cup and the ticket to compete in the ROK Cup International Final in Italy.

The two drivers on the front row, Ryan MacDermid (Prime/BirelART) and Zachary Claman DeMelo (Goodwood/Exprit), collided going up the hill in turn two, collecting Marco Signoretti (Energy Corse/Energy Kart) in the process. It was a brave move by Demelo which ended with him soaring over the top of MacDermid, ending both of their chances at the victory.

The collision opened the doors for Marco DiLeo (Goodwood/Intrepid) to take the lead followed by Mark Davis (REM/Kosmic), Kai Dalziel (PRO/Intrepid) and Harris.

Davis took the lead on lap two and at the same time, Harris overtook Dalziel. A few laps later Harris passed his teammate DiLeo and then closed in on the leader. On lap ten, Harris made his move for the lead and hung Davis out to dry, falling back to fourth.

On a charge, Logan Cusson (REM/Kosmic) hounded DiLeo, who as doing his best to protect Harris in the lead. Cusson finally got by with three laps to go and blistered off the fastest lap of the race to catch Harris with one lap to go.

Harris defended the inside line heading down the hill to turn five, allowing Cusson to swing wide and get a big run on the exit of the corner. Pulling alongside Harris going back up the hill, Cusson completed the pass in corner six, which had a yellow flag flying for an idle kart in the next corner.

Entering the esses, the final corners of the track, Harris threw his kart deep inside of the final corner, getting under Cusson and taking back the lead for good as he celebrated the victory only a few hundred feet later. Di Leo also got by Cusson in the final corner and celebrated the win with Harris on the cool down lap. Cusson would cross in third but fell to fourth in the results after Cusson was accessed a penalty for passing under yellow. This moved Dalziel onto the National podium.

At the podium ceremony Harris took a moment to acknowledge that he could feel the support during the race from his mother, who passed away only a couple years ago.