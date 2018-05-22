Hamilton Will Host a CRFKC Prep Race This Weekend and More Important Info

The Canadian Mini Indy Karting Complex in Hamilton, Ontario will host a club race this Saturday, May 26 for racers looking to get some track time before June 3’s Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge event. The club has also announced a Sunday Briggs & Stratton only event on Sunday, May 27.

The track will also be open for practice beginning this Friday, May 25 and aside from the race days on Saturday and Sunday, will be open for testing every day leading up to the Sunday CRFKC race.

To accommodate the morning Arrive & Drive race, the Saturday club race will begin at 11:00 AM with registration, followed by a 1:00 PM practice start time, with racing going into the early evening hours. All of the CRFKC Briggs & Stratton and Rok Cup classes will be available to race.

For trailer move in, the gates will open at 9:00 AM each day.

In addition the spec fuel for Briggs & Stratton racers will be Esso 91. The spec fuel station is located at Upper James St. and Stone Church Rd.

More information can be attained by reaching out to the Canadian Mini Indy by phone at 905.679.2122 ext.2.

Below is the schedule of events we have received from the Canadian Mini Indy Karting Complex.

Friday, May 25 – Open Practice 10 – 5

Saturday, May 26 – Hamilton Regional Kart Club Race #3

Registration: 11 AM

Practice: 1 PM

Drivers Meeting: 2:15 PM

Qualifying: 2:30 PM

Pre-final: TBA

30-minute break after Pre-finals

Final: TBA

Classes:

Briggs Novice

Briggs Junior Lite

Briggs Junior

Briggs Senior

Briggs Masters

ROK Mini

ROK Junior

ROK Senior / Masters

ROK Shifter

*** HRKC may combine small classes***

Sunday, May 27 – HRKC Club Race Race 4 – Briggs only

Briggs Jr Lite

Briggs Jr

Briggs Sr

Briggs Masters

*** HRKC may combine small classes***

Monday, May 28 – Open Practice 10-5

Tuesday, May 29 – Open Practice 10-5

Wednesday, May 30 – Open Practice 10-5

Thursday, May 31 – Open Practice 10-5

Friday, June 1 – Open Practice 10-5

Saturday, June 2 – Open Practice 9-5

Sunday, June 3 – CRFKC Round 2