Hamilton Regional Kart Club Hosting End of Season Endurance Race on October 21

On Sunday, October 21, the Hamilton Regional Kart Club will be hosting their year-end Enduro and they invite all karters in Southern Ontario to come out and enjoy one last weekend at the track this season.

This year’s event will be a 2-hour race, pitting all three four-cycle divisions together. Junior, Senior and Masters will all race together on one track. In addition, this year’s race will also be open to drivers with Honda engines.

For those interested in competing at the event please see the event info below:

7:00 AM – 9:30 AM – Registration

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM – Open Practice

9:45 AM – Drivers Meeting

10:00 AM – Drivers and karts report to scales for weigh in and start draw

10:30 AM – Green Flag

12:30 PM – Checkered Flag

Cost – Members $70.00 plus HST / Non-members $80.00 plus HST

Rules:

Classes:

Junior Four-Cycle – Junior Briggs: 300lbs, Junior Briggs Lite: 255lbs, Honda Junior 290lbs.

Senior Four-Cycle – Senior Briggs: 340lb, Honda Senior 330lb

Masters Four-Cycle – Briggs Masters: 375lb, Honda: 365lb

Race Length:

2 hours all classes combined.

Start:

Standing Le Man style Start (Mechanics cannot leave the grass to push the driver)

Driver Change:

Two drivers in the same class can share the kart. If a team decides to split the kart, the new driver must scale during the 7-minute pit stop. (HRKC encourages drivers to race as individuals, but the option is that of the team)

Pit:

All drivers must make a mandatory 7 minute pit. Pit stop will be determined and regulated via transponder timing. Each team is required to monitor their own 7 minute pit time. The kart teams are permitted to change anything during the stop. The only exception is that weight can only be removed for split teams but never added. (ie: the light driver must start the race).

Track Entry:

Drivers on track will not be permitted to cross the track entry blend line to ensure save track entry. Entry will be controlled by officials.

Officiating:

All regularly driving standards apply as per ASN Canada and HRKC Supplementary book.

HRKC hopes to see everyone there for an exciting end of season event!