Greco Wins His Way to Rotax Grand Finals in Utah

Canadian Davide Greco is on his way to his third Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Racing this past weekend in the Rotax Stars and Stripes Trophy at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Toelle, Utah, Greco was the victor in the Rotax DD2 Final and has earned a ticket to represent Canada at the invitational event in Italy later this year.

It wasn’t a large turnout, but the pressure to perform was still there with such a prize on the line. Keeping an eye on Race Monitor during his Final, we saw Greco posted multiple fast laps in the second half of the 22-lap marathon of a Final to pull away and take the victory.

In October, Greco will travel to the Sarno International Circuit, near Naples, Italy to compete in the Rotax Grand Finals. We spoke to Greco earlier in the week and expressed how badly he wanted to qualify so he could race in the country his father was born in and where some of his family members could come and see him compete.

With that ticket in the books, Greco is actually after another ticket to Italy in a couple of weeks. He will travel to Biloxi, Mississippi to compete in the Rok Cup Battle at the Beach. If he wins there in the Rok Shifter category, he will also punch a ticket to return to the Rok Cup SuperFinal, which takes place two weeks before the Rotax Grand Finals, at the South Garda Karting circuit near Lonato.

CKN has confirmed our presence at both events in Italy this fall and only time will tell now if any Canadians will be chasing the double.

In Ontario, racers can qualify for the Rok Cup SuperFinal either through the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship or the ASN Canadian Karting Championships (August 16-18).

Rotax racers have the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant (July 19-21), Quebec and the Western Canadian Karting Championships to win their way to the Rotax Grand Finals. In addition, drivers can head to Pitt Raceway in Pennsylvania for the Rotax Stars and Stripes Open on August 1-4 to score a ticket.