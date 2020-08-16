Greco Breaks Goodwood Track Record En Route to ROK Shifter Victory

Davide Greco (Intrepid) set a new Goodwood Kartways track record during the ROK Shifter Final of the KartStars Canada Nationals on his way to convincing victory.

Surviving an exciting opening lap that included a wild ride off the exit of the final corner and surrendering the lead to Justin Luik (BirelART), who opted for rain tires on a slick track, Greco settled in on lap three and never looked back.

The margin of victory was 5.3 seconds, helping Greco secure a ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy this October. It will be his second trip to the event at the famed South Garda Karting circuit.

Joshua Conquer (TonyKart) had a rather uneventful cruise to score the second step of the podium. Once his tires came up to temp, he did his best to stay with Greco early, but just couldn’t match the pace of the leader. Lucio Masini (Formula K) came home third as he too settled into a rhythm early in the race and held the position from lap three onwards.

Dante Lerra (GP Kart) and Antonio Ferrari (RS Kart) completed the top-five, while Justin Luik was a DNF as his rain tires faded fast as the track dried.

Taking home the ROK Shifter Masters victory was Giles Gallie (GP Kart).

Race Results: ROK Shifter Final

Davide Greco Joshua Conquer Lucio Masini Dante Lerra Antonio Ferrari Ryan Monteiro Giles Gallie* Justin Luik Tony Demarco*

*ROK Shifter Masters driver