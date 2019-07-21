Greco and Adams Score the DD2 Wins while Marritt and LaSalle Get the RMCGF Tickets

With their invitations to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals already solidified, Davide Greco (PSL Karting/BirelART) and Christophe Adams (BCR/BirelART) didn’t have to worry about driving home the race victories in Rotax DD2 and DD2 Masters at the Canadian Open, but it didn’t stop them from doing it anyways.

Greco was the class of the small DD2 field all weekend long and it took until the Final to finally see him come under pressure. That pressure came from Isaac Marritt (PSL Karting/BirelART) who kept within a kart length of the defending Canadian Open race winner in the opening laps.

Throughout the race he had a few looks to the inside of the race leader, but it appeared Marritt wasn’t willing to risk a ticket to the Grand Finals for the race win. He did however post the fastest lap of the race.

Successfully defending his title, Greco enjoyed his victory lap with the ASN Canadian Champion flag and will have Marritt join him on Team Canada in Italy. It will be Marritt’s first trip to the Grand Finals.

In the DD2 Masters Final, Belgium’s Christophe Adams was in charge from the drop of the green flag. He pulled out to an early lead and with him already Qualified for the Grand Finals, that shifted the focus on the race for second. Etienne LaSalle (PSL Karting/BirelART) held the position by American Nathan Mauel (PSL Karting/BirelART) was closing in near the halfway point. However, just as he got to the rear bumper of LaSalle, Mauel overshot his braking point into turn one and slid wide, allowing Alexandre Gauthier (BCR/BirelART) to overtake and ending his chances at the ticket.

Adams celebrated the win by 1.8 seconds over LaSalle with Gauthier holding off Mauel for third. While he didn’t quite defend his victory from last year, LaSalle does collect a ticket to Rotax Grand Finals for the second year in a row.