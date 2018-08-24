Grand Finals Tickets On The Line in WCKC Season One Finale

Drivers from Canada’s western provinces have travelled to British Columbia for the third and final stop of the Western Canadian Karting Championship. The first season of the new series has been successful and will hand out some superb hardware this weekend in Chilliwack, following two days of intense racing on the popular Greg Moore Raceway circuit.

On the line in Rotax Mini-Max, Junior Max and Senior Max are tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals. All three winners will join Team Canada when the event takes place in Brazil this coming November. In addition, there are three car tests with Exclusive Autosport up for grabs, along with prizes from Briggs & Stratton.

Alberta’s Coltin McCaughan leads the way in the Rotax Senior standings entering the weekend, but since he is already qualified for the RGF, the battle is behind him. Bryce Choquer heads to his home track only 3 points behind the leader with a chance to not only earn another trip to the Grand Finals but also take home the title. He will have to fend off Noel Dowler, who sits seven points back, followed by Garett Britton and Bradley Dezall, who are 16 and 21 points behind Choquer. With at least twenty karts entered in the race this weekend, this championship chase is far from over.

Five points separate the top-three in Junior Max, setting up for a great showdown in Chilliwack. Courtesy of two wins, Griffin Dowler leads Townes Allan and Kevin Foster, the other two race winners this season. The trio is all looking to qualify for Team Canada for the first time and have Brazil on their minds. Jason Leung, who is already on Team Canada, has entered this weekends race at his home track, as have Americans Cooper Becklin and Ethan Ho. Becklin was on the podium twice in Strathmore, while Ho is making his first WCKC start of the year. The Junior class is closing in on twenty entries as well this weekend and will provide superb racing.

In Mini-Max, there will be a showdown between on their home turf as Antonio Constantino leads Kieran Hartley in the chase for the championship. The separation is seven points when the drops are factored in, meaning this race is far from over. A number of drivers from BC have entered this weekends race as well, bringing plenty of home track advantage against those who have travelled from out of town to do battle.

In addition to the Rotax categories, a full lineup of Briggs & Stratton and a Shifter class are on the schedule, racing for the title in their respective classes. Entering the weekend Zachary Sinclair (Shifter), Colin Livingston (DD2 Masters), Jared Freeston (DD2), Chris Eagles (Rotax Masters), Sydney Cassels (Micro-Max), Adam Dowler (Briggs Senior Heavy), John Buzza (Briggs Senior Light), Enzo Sartor (Briggs Junior 2) and Aiden Carruthers (Briggs Junior 1) lead the way.