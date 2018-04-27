GoRotax Confirms 10 RMCGF Tickets at US Open of New Jersey

In a Facebook post today, GoRotax, the USA Manager of the Rotax Max Challenge, has confirmed that 10 Rotax Grand Finals tickets will be awarded at the US Open of New Jersey/US Rotax Grand Nationals event this summer.

Five of the tickets will be secured exclusively for drivers from the United States while the remaining five will be available for all competitors. The prize format will be the same as last year’s event, where the race winner will earn one ticket and the highest finishing driver from the USA will earn the other ticket. If a USA driver wins the race, then second place will be awarded the international ticket.

The US Open of New Jersey is a great opportunity for Canadian racers to punch their ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, held this year in Brazil. The event will run from July 5 to 8 and will be a part of the CKN Summer Tour!

More information to come soon from Go Rotax.