Goodwood Kartways TRAK General Meeting this Sunday at ‘R CLUB’

Goodwood Kartways and the Toronto Racing Association of Karters kick off their 2020 campaign this Sunday, March 1st with their Annual General Meeting. The TRAK General Meeting which will cover everything from race day procedures to any and all details pertaining to the clubs activities is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 1st at ‘R CLUB’ and begin at 1 pm sharp.

Content will be thorough with an emphasis clearly defining the direction for 2020 and as always Pit Spot allocation and Season Practice Passes can be organized.

“The Annual General Meeting is always a great way to start a new racing season,” stated TRAK President Daniel Di Leo. “It’s a fresh start to a new season. Seeing the enthusiasm from returning members and welcoming new members to the club is what I look most forward to at this time of the year. If you own a kart and haven’t decided on where you are going to race this season, I encourage you to come out to the meeting and see what TRAK is all about.”

The 2020 TRAK schedule and Membership Applications are available on-line at www.goodwoodkartways.com or can be found using the links below.

General Meeting Address:

R CLUB – www.rclub.ca – 25 Commercial Road, Toronto, ONT M4G 1Z4

2020 Goodwood Kartways TRAK Schedule:

https://goodwoodkartways.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2020_TRAK_Race_Schedule_Final_02-21-20.pdf

2020 Goodwood Kartways TRAK Membership Forms:

https://goodwoodkartways.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2020_TRAK_Membership_Application.pdf

For more information on Goodwood Kartways please visit www.goodwoodkartways.com or email us at daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.