Goodwood Kartways to Open for Practice!

Building on the Covid-19 procedures and protocols introduced last season, Goodwood Kartways is pleased to have received the ‘Green Light’ to open on-track activities for the 2021 season.

For the time being, these activities will be restricted to Private Kart Owners ONLY in a controlled-gate closed environment and at limited capacity. Following a revised set of procedures and protocols that members will recognize from last season, these private lapping sessions will be closed to the public. Pre-registration will be required for all participants with detailed instructions found below.

‘Private Kart Owner Lapping’ COVID-19 Procedures & Protocols: GK-03-31-2021

https://goodwoodkartways.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Getting-Back-On-track-2021-Guidelines-and-Procedures-Private-Kart-Lapp…1.pdf

Session Dates & Times.

Until further notice, track days will be broken up into independent morning and afternoon sessions. Dates and times have been added to the Calendar page of our website. We will update availability as we go. If a session is not shown on the Calendar page, it is not available. Click HERE for availability.

Members must become familiar with procedures and protocols before visiting the track. For questions and/or concerns please email daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.

