Goodwood Kartways releases 2021 Toronto Racing Association of Karters Club Racing Event Schedule

Founded in 2008, the Toronto Racing Association of Karters was established with a commitment to focus on innovation within the industry. With goals of promoting the sport of karting and offering a foundation upon which members can develop their skills, the Club Racing program based out of Goodwood Kartways has been an industry leader for over a decade.



Motivated to enter its fourteenth season, TRAK Officials are excited to announce their 2021 Event Schedule. Continuing to create a value-added environment, the schedule offers a bit of everything. Featuring a multi-race series within the Club championship that allows for TRAK members to explore other tracks and a higher level of competition, the popular KartStars Canada program slots in similarly to last year’s format. On tap this season, Point Pelee Karting, 3-S Go-Karts, and NEW for this year a visit to Shannonville Motorsport Park!

FREE entry for ALL kart racers will kick things off on April 10th for TRAK Spring Training. Plans for a COMPLIMENTARY welcome BBQ for all participants on April 17th for TRAK Race 1. Confirmation of the popular Goodwood Kartways Night Race, as Family Night under the lights, takes place on September 18th and on-track competition concludes with the grueling Attrition Fest Enduro as this year teams will be challenged to a multi-class ‘4-Hour Endurance Race’.

Contest Alert!

Introducing our new social media platform! Addressing the needs of our members, we are excited to introduce a new Instagram account dedicated to our in-house racing programs. With intentions to highlight activities for both our Arrive-and-Drive League and our Club Racing programs, we encourage members to follow us at @goodwoodkartwaysraceleagues. This page will provide exclusive content including information on your league, scheduling updates, member profiles, results, and more. Follow us today and be sure to enter our contest for your chance to WIN. Prize package includes FREE Memberships + Moradness Racing Gloves! Give us a follow today.

If you haven’t done so already:

Click HERE to view the 2021 TRAK Schedule.

Click HERE for your copy of the 2021 TRAK Membership Application.

Click HERE to view the live KartSport Canada National Number Registry.

For more information on the Goodwood Kartways TRAK Club Racing program please visit www.goodwoodkartways.com or contact daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.