Goodwood Kartways Ready to Open with TRAK Spring Training on April 6

It’s that time of year! With Spring Training scheduled for this Saturday, karters new and old are anxiously awaiting the start of the season. The Toronto Racing Association of Karters will kick off their on-track activities at Goodwood Kartways this Saturday, April 6th, with their annual Spring Training event. The event is FREE to all TRAK/MIKA Members and a detailed itinerary can be found below. Visiting members are welcomed as always and can join the festivities by making a $50 donation to TRAK.

“We had some snow accumulate over the weekend but with ‘Spring’ type temperatures planned for the rest of this week we are optimistic that the track will be ready to go come Saturday. Furthermore, we will look to have karts on track before Saturday if the weather allows. Stay tuned to our website for future announcements.”

The event will be split into two segments with Rookie Training starting the day and Timed Practice getting underway after lunch. ALL participants must sign-in by 11:15 am for transponder assignment.

Fifteen bonus points will be awarded to all participants, and as on-track activities officially get underway this will be a great opportunity to knock off the winter rust. With Race 1 scheduled for Saturday, April 20th, Spring Training will be the perfect way to start your 2019 season. The itinerary can be found below.

• 8:30 am – Gates open

• 9:00 am – Rookie’s Only – in-class training

• 10:00 am – Rookie Only – on-track training

• 10:15 am – Sign-in and transponders

• 11:30 am – Drivers meeting – ALL drivers

• 12:00 pm – Open practice – Senior 2-stroke

• 12:15 pm – Open practice – Senior 4-stroke

• 12:30 pm – Open practice – Junior 2-stroke

• 12:45 pm – Open practice – Junior 4-stroke

• 1:10 pm – Rok Senior/Masters

• 1:20 pm – Briggs Cadet

• 1:30 pm – Briggs Junior

• 1:40 pm – Briggs Senior/Masters

• 1:50 pm – Mini Rok

• 2:00 pm – Rok Junior

• 2:10 pm – Briggs Junior Lite

• 2:30 pm – Rok Senior/Masters

• 2:40 pm – Briggs Cadet

• 2:50 pm – Briggs Junior

• 3:00 pm – Briggs Senior/Masters

• 3:10 pm – Mini Rok

• 3:20 pm – Rok Junior

• 3:30 pm – Briggs Junior Lite

• 3:45 pm – Conclusion of on-track activities

*Class groupings and practice order subject to change based on participation.

We are pleased to announce That’s Sapore and their team will be at both Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways this season for your food and catering needs. The snack bar will be open for service this Saturday during the Spring Training event. There are some menu additions being offered this season, be sure to check them out! Breakfast will be served until 11 am.