Goodwood Kartways Racing into 2021 with Track Improvements and more!

While a majority of kart racers have taken the checkered flag on their 2020 season, the team at Goodwood Kartways raced on in November both on track and off! Keeping busy throughout the month, mild temperatures allowed for a major construction project at the track, the National Team headed off to Rok The Rio in Las Vegas, the latest Goodwood Kartways Scholarship class was confirmed and 2021 registration is well underway for both the Toronto Racing Association of Karters and the Canadian Rookie Karting Championship! Continue reading for further details on our November highlights, and watch for more updates in December!

Turn 1 Construction: Run-off area doubled as major re-construct takes place.

Project consisted of removing and re-positioning existing retaining wall. The end result more than doubled run-off area from 10 to 22 feet! The re-construct provides the obvious benefit of 12 more feet of additional run-off for drivers as well as allowing for additional options with barrier placement. All major construction is completed, and hydro-seeding and barrier placement will bring a close to our latest renovation project. Here is a link to some progress photos of the project: http://goodwoodkartways.com/?page_id=9898

Goodwood Kartways National Team at Rok The Rio in Las Vegas: Seven-driver roster as team scores podium result in International competition.

Even before the racing season came to an end in Ontario, Goodwood Kartways was busy preparing for competition at the world famous Rok the Rio event, part of the Rok Cup USA program. With a roster that included seven local drivers, the team performed well against some of the best competition from around the globe and scored four Top-10 finishes including an impressive podium result in VLR Masters! Congratulations to: Rocco Simone, Micro Rok P11; Jordan Di Leo, Mini Rok P9; Austin Boyle, Rok Junior P14; Nolan Bower, Rok Senior P25; and the trio of VLR Masters drivers: Anthony Simone, P3; Martin Stone, P8 and Cayden Goodridge, P9.

Toronto Racing Association of Karters Opens 2021 Registration: Forms now available on-line.

Our General Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, February 28th. A friendly reminder for those looking for designated parking and/or storage options, you are encouraged to make arrangements sooner rather than later. Email daniel@goodwoodkartways.com. Potential members are also encouraged to complete and submit required forms at your earliest convenience. Remember, kart numbers are assigned on a first come, first served basis, and there is an ‘Early Bird’ discount for those who submit completed forms prior to the February 1st deadline. Visit www.goodwoodkartways.com, or use this link for the Membership Application: https://goodwoodkartways.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/2021_TRAK_Membership_Application.pdf

Goodwood Kartways Announces 2021 Scholarship Team: 31 Arrive-and-Drive graduates committed to moving up to TRAK competition for next season.

In the twelve year existence of the CRKC program, this year’s group represents the largest graduating class ever! Thirty-one drivers have committed to TRAK for 2021, including 9 in Briggs Cadet, 4 in Briggs Junior Lite, 4 in Briggs Junior, 7 in Briggs Senior, 2 in Briggs Masters, 1 in Rok Junior and 4 in VLR Masters! Karts have been ordered and the team will begin preparation for the upcoming season beginning in December through off-season seminars.

KartSport Canada Opens 2021 National Number Registry: Friendly reminder of the December 1st deadline.

For those of you who may have missed it, last week KartSport Canada opened the 2021 National Number Registry. Drivers looking to retain 2020 Kart numbers, please note that today is the deadline. After the deadline the 2021 Number Registry will be posted and numbers will be issued on a first come, first served basis. Use this link for the full announcement: https://kartsportcanada.ca/2020/11/26/kartstars-canada-releases-2021-national-number-registry/

We are already looking forward to another great year and remain committed to offering you the best programs available. For more information, email daniel@goodwoodkartways.com or call Goodwood Kartways at 905-640-5278.