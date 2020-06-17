Goodwood Kartways Helps 44 New Racers Get Up To Speed in Anticipation of First Club Race

It was a busy weekend for many kart tracks across the country, but possibly none more than Goodwood Kartways.

On Saturday, the home of the Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK) held their annual Spring Rookie Orientation and Training Day and with it, they helped 44 new racers get up to speed and gain a better understanding of the karts they purchased over the extended off-season.

In addition, another 29 karters took the opportunity to shake the rust off and relearn the fundamentals of karting from the Goodwood staff, before enjoying an afternoon of practice sessions.

All of this was done one week ahead of the first TRAK club race of the year. After a very long off-season that was extended due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, Daniel Di Leo is expecting a large number of racers to turn up, partly because this was the largest Spring Training the track has ever experienced, but also because of the number of racers who have taken to the track for practice once the track was finally able to open.

“They say good things come to those who wait and Spring Training was well worth the wait! In total 44 new TRAK members completed the training course earning their first-ever Club license. The atmosphere was refreshing and personally, there was a lot of satisfaction in seeing the pure enjoyment of our members.”

“This was most evident within the youth categories and seeing 17 Briggs Cadet drivers, 15 of which who are brand new was amazing. They followed instructions, they pushed the limits, they improved every time out. That is what club racing is all about. That wasn’t the only youth group that turned heads. The Mini Rok field was just as impressive as 12 former Cadet graduates looked like pros navigating their 60cc Vortex Rok powered karts around our demanding track.”

“The feedback from seventy-plus participants was amazing and early signs are that we are all in for a treat come Saturday for TRAK Race 1.”

It’s great to see the motivation of our racers just wanted to get out on track and back to competition and given the current challenge, it’s nice to see our clubs getting the support they deserve. After our experiences last weekend at Mosport and Hamilton, as well as hearing from our clubs in our region who are gearing up for their first races, our motto of ‘Because Karting’ is prevalent now more than ever.

CKN will be at Goodwood Kartways on Saturday to capture the event and report our news and notes from TRAK race 1. Registration will be open on-site to those pre-registered for practice Thursday and Friday and then will remain open Saturday morning. Be sure to review the TRAK Race Day Covid–19 Procedures & Guidelines by clicking here. In addition here is the TRAK Race 1 daily schedule and notes.

To learn more about Goodwood Kartways and TRAK, visit their website, http://goodwoodkartways.com.