Photo courtesy: Goodwood Kartways

Goodwood Kartways Graduates New Karters to Scholarship Team

This past weekend Goodwood Kartways in Stouffville, Ontario opened the gates for the first time in 2018, but it wasn’t for a race or even a practice. Instead, it was the chance for a number of new racers to get accustomed to their new race karts after graduating from the Canadian Rookie Karting Championship to the Goodwood Kartways Scholarship Team.

Sixteen rookies, with ages ranging from Cadet to Masters, took to the track in Goodwood prepared Intrepid Karts. Thirteen will race in various Briggs & Stratton 206 classes while three will try their hands in Vortex Rok Senior this season.

The new drivers were guided through a few hours of ‘how to’ hands-on tutorials from the Goodwood Kartways staff before getting the chance to learn how to properly break-in their new engines and karts with organized on-track sessions.

“All in all it was a great day that ended with huge smiles on all of the drivers faces.”

-Daniel DiLeo, Goodwood Kartways

These new racers will suit up for competition at Goodwood Kartways this season to compete in the popular TRAK club racing series.

Know someone who could be a great racer? If they are located in the Greater Toronto Area, have them check out the Canadian Rookie Karting Championship for their chance to be a part of the Goodwood Kartways Scholarship Team. Click here for more information.