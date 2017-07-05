Nicholas Christodoulou is cruising this season and leads the Canadian Junior Briggs Weekly Series standings as the calendar turns to July. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Goodwood Kartways Drivers Top Early Ranks in Briggs Weekly Series Junior Standings

The season is in full swing and so we thought we would have a peek at the Canadian standings of the Briggs Weekly Series. Combining all of the karting clubs in Canada who signed up to be a part of the Briggs WRS, the list featured hundreds of Canadian kart racers from coast to coast.

Yesterday we have a look at the Senior Canadian Briggs WRS standings and today we are reviewing the Junior Canadian Briggs WRS standings.

Karters from Goodwood Kartways are off to a hot start as the drivers from the club from in Ontario hold the top-five positions in the standings in both Canada and the Internationally.

Nicholas Christodoulou has jumped on the scene this season in Briggs Junior Lite and his efforts at TRAK have him just ahead of fellow Junior Lite driver Jake Cowden.

Briggs Junior drivers Gianluca Savaglio, Jordan Prior and Liam Ortlieb round out the top-five while Kelsey Hann of New Brunswick is the first driver on the list not racing out of Goodwood Kartways.

Two big Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge races coming up will give drivers from Goodwood their next chances to move up the standings while kart clubs continue to run races across the country this summer. Further down the order, no less than five different kart clubs with members inside the top-25 nationally.

Who will top the standings at the end of July? Only time will tell…

Briggs Weekly Series Canadian Junior Rankings on July 1, 2017 (Top-25)

Rank Points Driver Kart Club Class Province 1 156.25 NICHOLAS CHRISTODOULOU GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR LITE ON 2 154 JAKE COWDEN GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR LITE ON 3 145.25 GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR ON 4 140.5 JORDAN PRIOR GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR ON 5 139.25 LIAM ORTLIEB GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR ON 6 133.75 KELSEY HANN CHAMPIONSHIP KART RACING ASSOCIATION LO206 JR 2 NB 7 129.75 CONNOR PEET CALGARY KART RACING CLUB LO206 JR 2 AB 8 129.25 MYAH KNICKLE CHAMPIONSHIP KART RACING ASSOCIATION LO206 JR 2 NB 9 121 NICKY PALLADINO GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR ON 10 120.25 LOGAN PLODER GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR ON 11 119.5 ALEXANDER BERG CALGARY KART RACING CLUB LO206 JR 1 AB 12 117 ISAAC TEED CHAMPIONSHIP KART RACING ASSOCIATION LO206 JR 2 NB 13 115.5 AYDEN INGRATTA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 NOVICE ON 14 114.25 ANTHONY BOSCIA GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR LITE ON 15 113.25 MATTHEW HANNA CALGARY KART RACING CLUB LO206 JR 1 AB 16 113.25 ISLA KANTS CHAMPIONSHIP KART RACING ASSOCIATION LO206 JR 2 NB 17 113 JAMES ALTAMIRANO CALGARY KART RACING CLUB LO206 JR 2 AB 18 106 MADDOX HEACOCK GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR LITE ON 19 105.5 OLIVER WILSON-O’REILLY SASKATOON KART RACERS LO206 JR 2 QC 20 100 BRENNAN TAYLOR GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR ON 21 98.75 SARAH BRADY POINT PELEE KART CLUB LO206 JR ON 22 98 NICHOLAS SCARFO GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR LITE ON 23 98 NICK GILKES GOODWOOD KARTWAYS LO206 JR LITE ON 24 95.25 KIEFER PEET CALGARY KART RACING CLUB LO206 JR 2 AB 25 95.25 ENZO SARTOR CALGARY KART RACING CLUB LO206 JR 2 AB

Full rankings can be found on the Briggs WRS site.