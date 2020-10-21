Goodwood Kartways Closing Out Season With 3-Hour Night Enduro on October 24

Goodwood Kartways has moved up their season-ending enduro race to Saturday, October 24 and will host the event under the lights in a ‘Sportscar’ type multi-class race.

Below are the details sent to CKN for the race day.

$500 CASH PRIZE TO OVERALL WINNER + TROPHIES/PRIZES TO CLASS WINNERS

Practice Availability: Friday October 23rd, 10am – 7pm

TRAK THREE HOUR ENDURANCE RACE – SCHEDULE

2:00pm – Gates Open

2:00pm – Registration Open’s

3:15pm – Registration Close’s

3:30pm – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

4:00pm – Briggs Cadet/KartStars Junior/KartStars Senior – 30 Minute “Hot Pit” Practice Session

5:00pm – START OF “THREE HOUR ENDURANCE RACE”

8:00pm – END OF “THREE HOUR ENDURANCE RACE”

8:00pm – Podium Presentation

TRAK THREE HOUR ENDURANCE RACE – RULES AND PROCEDURES

3-hour timed race. Maximum four drivers per team. Single driver teams are allowed.

All classes on track together creating a true ‘SPORTSCAR’ type multi-class format.

This is an exhibition race. Drivers class exemptions will be allowed.

Trophies and prize money awarded to class winners.

Classes offered: Briggs Cadet, KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior.

KartStars Junior: 285lbs w/ GOLD Slide. KartStars Senior: 360lbs w/ BLACK Slide.

All club rules apply unless otherwise stated.

Briggs and Stratton Rules and Regulations apply.

Three mandatory Pit Stops. Instructions will be explained in depth at the drivers meeting.

During the Pit Stop, Driver and a maximum of one mechanic may change anything and everything, as they see fit, unless otherwise stated below. Any part/engine/tire changed during a pit stop will be subject to technical inspection at the end of the race.

Kart must always meet minimum weight prior to entering the track with any driver.

Spec tire rules apply. New tires allowed ONLY at the start of the race. Teams may swap tires at any point of the race provided that they meet specs and that the 2nd set of tires is used.

TRAK THREE HOUR ENDURANCE RACE – ENTRY FEES

Single Person Team: $150

Two Person Team: $200

Three Person Team: $250

Four Person Team: $300

If you are planning to participate please send us your Team details as we look to build some excitement. If you want to participate, but don’t have a team as of yet let us know and we will help find you a team. Send details/requests to daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.