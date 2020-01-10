Goodwood Kartways Announces Arrive-and-Drive Graduates for 2020

Understanding that the future of karting depends on growth at the grassroots level, Goodwood Kartways is excited to announce its 2020 Driver Line Up in the Goodwood Kartways Scholarship Team Program.

Now in its twelfth year, the program has produced the largest group in its history. In total, 22 drivers are set to graduate from Canada’s largest Arrive-and-Drive program and into club-level competition with the Toronto Racing Association of Karters. Commitments have been made by young racers over seven club classes and with representation in both Briggs & Stratton and Rok Cup Canada classes. Further acknowledging their commitment to Goodwood Kartways and the support they have come to trust, 21 of the graduates will be advancing aboard an Intrepid Racing Kart.

“There is nothing quite like witnessing the excitement on the face of a driver seeing their new kart for the first time,” said Goodwood Kartways Owner Daniel Di Leo.

“Each of these drivers has spent a lot of time in our Arrive-and-Drive Program and they all understand that making this transition is a huge commitment. These drivers will develop their skills through the Goodwood Kartways club program and then start to explore Kart Stars Canada events when they are ready.”

The graduating class includes twelve drivers under the age of 11 years old, with seven of them beginning their karting careers in Briggs Cadet. Eighteen drivers will be powered by Briggs & Stratton, with four drivers opting for more horsepower and a Vortex Rok powerplant. The full list of drivers and classes they are entering can be seen below.

2020 Goodwood Kartways Arrive and Drive Graduates

Aiden McMillan – Briggs Cadet

Athan Smardenkas – Briggs Cadet

Zeff Gugliemi – Briggs Cadet

Declan Black – Briggs Cadet

Quinn Tyers – Briggs Cadet

Ethan Tyers – Briggs Cadet

Niko Picerno – Briggs Cadet

Ethan Pollack – Briggs JR Lite

Braedon Fowler – Briggs JR Lite

Michael Schwabb – Briggs JR Lite

Christian Menezes – Briggs JR Lite*

Nathan Yu – Briggs Junior*

Owen Knowles – Briggs Junior

Cayden Goodridge – Briggs Junior

Daniel Rampino – Briggs Senior

Hugo Cardoso – Briggs Masters

Mark Kennedy – Briggs Masters

Darren Remedios – Briggs Masters

Mayer Deonarine – Mini Rok

Alex Van Kempen – Rok Senior

Benny Lee – Rok Masters VLR

Igor Manukhov – Rok Masters VLR

For more information on our programs please visit http://www.goodwoodkartways.com/ or call (905) 640-5278.