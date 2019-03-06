Goodwood Kartways and CKN Announce the ‘Goodwood 500’ Endurance Race

Building off the instant success of last fall’s ’10 Hours of Goodwood’, Goodwood Kartways and CanadianKartingNews.com have announced another endurance karting event to start off the 2019 Canadian karting season. The ‘Goodwood 500’ will put racers, both pro and amateur, on track for 500-minutes of intense racing; rain, snow or sunshine.

The event will once again utilize the Intrepid Race Line karts, putting racers on equal equipment and providing a full arrive and drive opportunity. Teams of 4 to 8 drivers will compete for 500 minutes on the full Goodwood Kartways circuit, featuring multiple pit stops, wheel-to-wheel racing and cash prizes.

As witnessed during the 10-Hours, putting together the right team of drivers will pay dividends. Given the unpredictable conditions that the month of April will present, keeping all four wheels of the kart on track will make all the difference. The race lead changed often during the first half of the 10-hours as the pressure built up. In addition, a change of driver wasn’t always seamless when the new driver entered onto a track completely different from their previous session.

“Even with the wintery conditions last year, the race was a hit. Up and down the pit lane, teams were faced with a challenge and executed their best efforts. The amateur teams really took it to the pro teams and that added an extra element of competition that we weren’t quite expecting. I know that drivers are always excited to get back on track as soon as the snow melts and this race is the perfect way for all racers to shake off their winter blues and get a great start of their 2019 season without having to take their own karts of the garage.”

– Cody Schindel, CanadianKartingNews.com

The event will be completed on, Saturday, April 13 with all action taking place at Goodwood Kartways. The day will kick off with a drivers briefing, kart raffle, official weigh-in and ballasting and pit spot allocation.

Practice will be open for 30-minutes, with a hot pit for teams to allow each driver to get on track. Qualifying will feature two groups hitting the track for 15-minute sessions each to set the starting grid.

A Le Mans formation will be utilized to get the race started and begin the 500-minutes of gruelling action.

At the 250-minute mark, a full-course caution will be shown. It will require a mandatory trip down pit lane, allowing for refuelling and driver changes. Following the pit spots, the grid will form up for a restart to resume the second half of the race.

At the completion, a podium ceremony will celebrate the top-three teams in the Pro and Amateur categories.

“As the organizer of countless karting events over the years, I can tell you that very few events have got my blood pumping as did the ’10 Hours of Goodwood’. Watching the race unfold brought out my competitive spirits and I couldn’t help but want to be out there competing with the others. The strategy, the twists and turns, pit stops and driver changes, the unbelievable reliability from our new fleet, the parity between drivers and equipment, winning and losing as a TEAM. These are all components that made this type of event so special. Bottom line, with the first one being so successful and the demand so high, why wouldn’t we do it again?”

-Daniel DiLeo, Goodwood Kartways

With a Rules Package in place, the basic concept is that teams will follow a strict ‘karts must maintain original set-up’ at all time. Rules on team weight, fuelling procedures, driver change process, inspection and on-track officiating will be provided to all participants within the Official Registration Package.

For more information on the ’Goodwood 500’ including information on how to enter please email daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.

Registration will open Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

The first 18 completed entry forms submitted with payment, received after 11:00 AM on Friday will be awarded a spot in the race. Completed entry forms must be sent to daniel@goodwoodkartways.com only.

Additional Goodwood 500 details:

Intrepid RaceLine karts fitted with engines and tires are provided.

The event will be capped at 18 teams.

Teams will be made up of 4-8 drivers per team.

Two classes which follow an identical rules package will be racing simultaneously. PRO Division – ASN Affiliated Club License Holders SEMI-PRO Division – Arrive and Drive License Holders and visitors Based on Entries; CASH Prizes for both Divisions will be announced.

Everything is provided. Including but not limited to: Racing Kart with adjustable seat. Vega Tires used for the entire event. 10ft x 10ft Sheltered and Lit paddock space per team. Fuel, weight ballast etc. Training and approved Racing Equipment available for those in need.

Simply show up with your gear and your team!

Goodwood 500 Event Schedule:

Saturday, April 13, 2019