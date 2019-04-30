Goodwood Kartways Adds SH Karting as Official Product Dealer

Ontario’s Goodwood Kartways has confirmed that SH Karting of Mont Saint-Hilaire, Quebec is now an official dealer for their large lineup of chassis and karting products. Both associations are well-known names in the karting industry and together will work to expand the reach of their important brands.

SH Karting will now sell and distribute Intrepid, Exprit, Formula K and Praga race karts, Vortex Rok engines and parts, as well as a number of brands for karting accessories.

Marco Di Leo of Goodwood Kartways and Intrepid North America is very excited to be associated with a karting track and race team in karting that spans decades of karting history.

“We are pleased to add Sacha [Gagnon] and SH Karting to our growing dealer network and look forward to seeing Intrepid and Exprit products winning in very soon in Quebec. SH is also an authorized Canadian Vortex Engines dealer now too, which will help expand the Rok Cup platform nationwide.”

SH Karting will host the first round of the 2019 Coupe de Montreal on May 11-12, welcoming racers from across the province to compete at the regional event and offering them a chance to see the new products first hand.

For Sacha Gagnon of SH Karting, this is an opportunistic time for their karting operation.

“As SH Karting transitions back into the karting world, this is an exciting opportunity for our customers and future customers at SH Karting to gain access to great karting products in the province of Quebec, some of which have never had representation until now. I’m looking forward to working together with Marco to grow their brands and help put some Intrepid and Exprit Karts on track here in Quebec.”

Gagnon continued.

“As a track, we are really excited to host the first race of Coupe de Montreal again this year and we will have some of the new products on display for those who are interested. If they cannot make it to the track for the race weekend, they can always contact us directly to arrange something.”

To learn more about SH Karting and their new lineup of karts, engines and products, contact Sacha Gagnon at sgagnon@shkarting.com.

To learn more about Goodwood Kartways, Intrepid North America, Vortex Engines and Exprit Race Karts, contact Marco Di Leo at marco@goodwoodkartways.com.