Gonzalez Triumphs with Junior ROK Win and Championship

A young man on a mission, Tyler Gonzalez added another major victory to his 2017 season on Sunday, taking home the Florida Winter Tour ROK Junior race victory and championship title at Ocala Gran Prix.

He was pressured early in the Final by Ocala’s own Dylan Gennaro as the two broke free and traded the lead until Arias Duekmedjian and Matheus Morgado joined the lead duo. While Deukmedjian made a move for the lead at halfway, Gonzalez quickly countered him a few corners later to regain the spot.

From there he inched away, leaving no chance for Duekmedjian to make a pass. With no challenges to the finish line, Gonzalez scored another first place trophy followed by Duekmedjian and Gennaro. Morgado quietly cruised on the tail of the leaders and finished fourth while Nicholas D’Orlando completed the top-five.

With two victories to his credit, Gonzalez nabbed the title as well and the invitation to the ROK Cup International Final held later this year in Italy.