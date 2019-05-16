Glover: “This weekend will be the true test for KGR”

Using the first club races of the season to get their new operation up and running, Kevin Glover Racing is ready for their first major event of the race season, this weekends MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at Goodwood Kartways. The new and budding team have built quite the morale over the first month of the Canadian season and are poised to make their presence known on their home turf.

For Glover, it’s been a good start to the season for his new team, something he’s very happy about, but acknowledges that this weekend will be the toughest challenge yet for his team and drivers.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, but this weekend will be the true test for KGR. Everyone has responded well to the driver development, with that being a key component to the KGR program. Having drivers winning their first races ever couldn’t be a better showcase too. As our veteran drivers have made a few appearances to shake off the rust we look to have strong results this weekend at the Ron Fellows.”

The team is comprised of eleven drivers this weekend, utilizing Exprit chassis. Six of those drivers will do battle in Rok Senior, led by Logan Cusson, Mark Davis and Justin DiBenedetto, all of whom are in their sophomore season in the Senior ranks. Moving up from Junior are Liam Rhodes and Matthew Miles, while seasoned veteran Chris Glover jumps back in a kart for the first time this season. With plenty of data to share, the KGR squad is seeking out the podium.

Junior Rok will see three KGR drivers flying the orange and black, all eager to make a name for themselves. Jacob Miles is joined by Austin Boyle and Lorenzo Morsillo. Rounding the roster is two Briggs 206 racers, Gavin Sanders in Senior and Zain Ikram in Junior. Both are no stranger to the podium and will be threats for victory.

Drivers will take to the track on Friday to test and tune their Exprit Karts and KGR engines, setting themselves up for the two complete race days set for the weekend. To learn more about Kevin Glover Karting, be sure to contact kevin.glover.97@gmail.com.