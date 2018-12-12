Get Away This Winter – These Teams Are Racing in Florida and You Should Too!

We know that winter is just starting, but if you don’t have the winter blues and miss karting already, we know you will very, very soon.
Each year, a number of drivers and teams make their way down south to compete in some of the most competitive karting championships and this year is no different.
We know some drivers are on the fence and may have some questions, so we’ve compiled a list of Canadian teams that will trek down to Florida, and have positions available for you to join them. Whether you’re looking for a full-on Arrive and Drive package, or simply in need of transportation of your gear, these teams can help you sort out your needs to get on track this winter and enjoy some sunshine at the same time.
This winter, the SKUSA Winter Series, for IAME engines, and the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour will host five major events in Florida. Both series offer a full lineup of two-cycle engine categories along with Briggs 206 four-cycle options. NOTE: The Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour will have the Briggs 206 classes at the first and third rounds of their series.
Conveniently, four of the races will be in the South Florida Miami area, almost guaranteeing warm weather.
Both SKUSA races are being held at the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex, which is adjacent to the Homestead-Miami NASCAR track.
The first two FWT events will also be at the same location as Rok Cup USA will utilize the parking lot at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, to set up two different track configurations. In March, the FWT will wrap up their championship in North Florida at Ocala Gran Prix.
Below are the dates each series offers:
Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour
- January 17-20 – Hard Rock Stadium (Configuration 1)
- February 14-17 – Hard Rock Stadium (Configuration 2
- March 21-24 – Ocala Gran Prix
SKUSA Winter Series
- January 11-13 – AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex (Counter-Clockwise direction)
- February 8-10 – AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex (Clockwise direction)
Prime Powerteam
Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour
Chassis brands: BirelART
Services Available:
- Arrive and Drive
- Transportation
- Pit space rental
- Data Analysis
- Driver Coaching
- Chassis tuning
- Catering
Departing from: Hamilton, Ontario
Contact: Trevor Wickens – trevor@primepowerteam.com
Racing Edge Motorsports
Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour
Chassis brands: Kosmic Kart
Services Available:
- Arrive and Drive (any class)
- Tent parking/hospitality
- Data analysis/driver development
- Trackside support
- Transportation of individual’s equipment
Departing from: Stouffville, Ontario
Contact: Kevin Montieth – kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com
PSL Karting
Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour
Chassis brands: BirelART, Ricciardo Kart
Services Available:
Full ServiceSupport
- Arrive and Drive
- Transportation
- Pit space rental
- Data Analysis
- Driver Coaching
- Chassis tuning
- Catering
Departing from: Trois-Rivieres, Quebec
Contact: Phil Coy Arbour – info@pslkarting.com
Energy Corse North America
Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour
Chassis brands: Energy Kart
Services Available:
- Chassis Rentals
- Tent and technical support
- Transportation
- Data analysis service
- Personal Mechanic service.
- Driver coaching service.
Departing from: Port Hope, Ontario
Contact: Darren White – darren@energycorsenorthamerica.com
Goodwood Kartways / Intrepid North America
Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour
Chassis brands: Intrepid Kart, Exprit Kart, Formula K
Services Available:
- Chassis & Tuned Engine Rentals
- Tent and tech support
- Transportation and storage
- Data analysis service
- Personal Mechanic service
- Driver coaching service
Departing from: Stouffville, Ontario
Contact: Marco DiLeo – Marco@goodwoodkartways.com
Ventresca Sebarras Racing
Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour
Chassis brands: Tony Kart, FA Kart
Services Available:
- Chassis Rentals
- Tent and tech support
- Transportation and storage
- Data analysis service
- Personal Mechanic service
- Driver coaching service
Departing from: Guelph, Ontario
Contact: Terry Ventresca – ventresca44@rogers.com
