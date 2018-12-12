Get Away This Winter – These Teams Are Racing in Florida and You Should Too!

We know that winter is just starting, but if you don’t have the winter blues and miss karting already, we know you will very, very soon.

Each year, a number of drivers and teams make their way down south to compete in some of the most competitive karting championships and this year is no different.

We know some drivers are on the fence and may have some questions, so we’ve compiled a list of Canadian teams that will trek down to Florida, and have positions available for you to join them. Whether you’re looking for a full-on Arrive and Drive package, or simply in need of transportation of your gear, these teams can help you sort out your needs to get on track this winter and enjoy some sunshine at the same time.

This winter, the SKUSA Winter Series, for IAME engines, and the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour will host five major events in Florida. Both series offer a full lineup of two-cycle engine categories along with Briggs 206 four-cycle options. NOTE: The Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour will have the Briggs 206 classes at the first and third rounds of their series.



Conveniently, four of the races will be in the South Florida Miami area, almost guaranteeing warm weather.

Both SKUSA races are being held at the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex, which is adjacent to the Homestead-Miami NASCAR track.

The first two FWT events will also be at the same location as Rok Cup USA will utilize the parking lot at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, to set up two different track configurations. In March, the FWT will wrap up their championship in North Florida at Ocala Gran Prix.

Below are the dates each series offers:

Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour

January 17-20 – Hard Rock Stadium (Configuration 1)

February 14-17 – Hard Rock Stadium (Configuration 2

March 21-24 – Ocala Gran Prix

SKUSA Winter Series

January 11-13 – AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex (Counter-Clockwise direction)

February 8-10 – AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex (Clockwise direction)

Prime Powerteam

Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: BirelART

Services Available:

Arrive and Drive



Transportation

Pit space rental

Data Analysis

Driver Coaching

Chassis tuning



Catering

Departing from: Hamilton, Ontario



Contact: Trevor Wickens – trevor@primepowerteam.com



Racing Edge Motorsports

Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Kosmic Kart



Services Available:

Arrive and Drive (any class)

Tent parking/hospitality

Data analysis/driver development

Trackside support

Transportation of individual’s equipment

Departing from: Stouffville, Ontario



Contact: Kevin Montieth – kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com



PSL Karting





Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour



Chassis brands: BirelART, Ricciardo Kart



Services Available:

Full Service Support



Support Arrive and Drive



Transportation



Pit space rental



Data Analysis



Driver Coaching



Chassis tuning



Catering

Departing from: Trois-Rivieres, Quebec



Contact: Phil Coy Arbour – info@pslkarting.com



Energy Corse North America

Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Energy Kart



Services Available:

Chassis Rentals

Tent and technical support

Transportation



Data analysis service

Personal Mechanic service.

Driver coaching service.

Departing from: Port Hope, Ontario



Contact: Darren White – darren@energycorsenorthamerica.com



Goodwood Kartways / Intrepid North America

Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Intrepid Kart, Exprit Kart, Formula K



Services Available:

Chassis & Tuned Engine Rentals

Tent and tech support

Transportation and storage

Data analysis service

Personal Mechanic service

Driver coaching service

Departing from: Stouffville, Ontario



Contact: Marco DiLeo – Marco@goodwoodkartways.com

Ventresca Sebarras Racing



Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Tony Kart, FA Kart



Services Available:

Chassis Rentals

Tent and tech support

Transportation and storage

Data analysis service

Personal Mechanic service

Driver coaching service

Departing from: Guelph, Ontario



Contact: Terry Ventresca – ventresca44@rogers.com



