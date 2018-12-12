ROK Cup USA
Get Away This Winter – These Teams Are Racing in Florida and You Should Too!

We know that winter is just starting, but if you don’t have the winter blues and miss karting already, we know you will very, very soon.

Each year, a number of drivers and teams make their way down south to compete in some of the most competitive karting championships and this year is no different.

We know some drivers are on the fence and may have some questions, so we’ve compiled a list of Canadian teams that will trek down to Florida, and have positions available for you to join them. Whether you’re looking for a full-on Arrive and Drive package, or simply in need of transportation of your gear, these teams can help you sort out your needs to get on track this winter and enjoy some sunshine at the same time.

This winter, the SKUSA Winter Series, for IAME engines, and the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour will host five major events in Florida. Both series offer a full lineup of two-cycle engine categories along with Briggs 206 four-cycle options. NOTE: The Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour will have the Briggs 206 classes at the first and third rounds of their series.

Conveniently, four of the races will be in the South Florida Miami area, almost guaranteeing warm weather.

Both SKUSA races are being held at the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex, which is adjacent to the Homestead-Miami NASCAR track.

The first two FWT events will also be at the same location as Rok Cup USA will utilize the parking lot at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, to set up two different track configurations. In March, the FWT will wrap up their championship in North Florida at Ocala Gran Prix.

Below are the dates each series offers:

Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour

  1. January 17-20 – Hard Rock Stadium (Configuration 1)
  2. February 14-17 – Hard Rock Stadium (Configuration 2
  3. March 21-24 – Ocala Gran Prix

SKUSA Winter Series

  1. January 11-13 – AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex (Counter-Clockwise direction)
  2. February 8-10 – AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex (Clockwise direction)

Prime Powerteam

Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: BirelART

Services Available:

  • Arrive and Drive
  • Transportation
  • Pit space rental
  • Data Analysis
  • Driver Coaching
  • Chassis tuning
  • Catering

Departing from: Hamilton, Ontario

Contact: Trevor Wickens – trevor@primepowerteam.com

Racing Edge Motorsports

Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Kosmic Kart

Services Available:

  • Arrive and Drive (any class)
  • Tent parking/hospitality
  • Data analysis/driver development
  • Trackside support
  • Transportation of individual’s equipment

Departing from: Stouffville, Ontario

Contact: Kevin Montieth – kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com

PSL Karting


Attending: SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: BirelART, Ricciardo Kart

Services Available:

  • Full Service Support
  • Arrive and Drive
  • Transportation
  • Pit space rental
  • Data Analysis
  • Driver Coaching
  • Chassis tuning
  • Catering

Departing from: Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

Contact: Phil Coy Arbour – info@pslkarting.com

Energy Corse North America

Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Energy Kart

Services Available:

  • Chassis Rentals
  • Tent and technical support
  • Transportation
  • Data analysis service
  • Personal Mechanic service.
  • Driver coaching service.

Departing from: Port Hope, Ontario

Contact: Darren White – darren@energycorsenorthamerica.com

Goodwood Kartways / Intrepid North America

Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Intrepid Kart, Exprit Kart, Formula K

Services Available:

  • Chassis & Tuned Engine Rentals
  • Tent and tech support
  • Transportation and storage
  • Data analysis service
  • Personal Mechanic service
  • Driver coaching service

Departing from: Stouffville, Ontario

Contact: Marco DiLeo – Marco@goodwoodkartways.com

Ventresca Sebarras Racing

Attending: Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour

Chassis brands: Tony Kart, FA Kart

Services Available:

  • Chassis Rentals
  • Tent and tech support
  • Transportation and storage
  • Data analysis service
  • Personal Mechanic service
  • Driver coaching service

Departing from: Guelph, Ontario

Contact: Terry Ventresca – ventresca44@rogers.com


