Gerald Caseley Racing Rolls into Quebec with a Squad of 13 Racers

Moncton, New Brunswick’s Gerald Caseley Racing is hitting the road for their first travel race of the season. This weekend a squad of thirteen drivers will hit the track at SH Karting for the first round of the 2019 Coupe de Montreal in Mont Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, and they are hungry for great results.

Last season, GCR also made the voyage to SH Karting and returned home with race wins in Briggs Cadet, Junior and Senior. With an even larger contingent of racers this year, they are looking for much of the same. The team is split between BirelART and Ricciardo Kart chassis with continued support from PSL Karting.

In the Briggs Cadet category, Zach Hitchcock and Ethan Lowther will continue their inter-team battle while taking on Quebec’s young guns.

Isaac Teed, Callum Dunbar and Owen Mahar have the reigns in the Briggs Junior class. Teed is the defending race winner at SH, but will see plenty of pressure from his teammates as well as the local studs.

There’s a mix of veterans and youth on the team in Briggs Senior as Gerald Caseley and Michael Adams return to the track while Kelsey Hann steps up to the big show this year alongside sophomore William Lowther. They were set to be by defending race winner Mathieu Demers, until Demers injured himself a few weeks back and will sit on the sidelines at SH, with hopes of returning to the seat at Saint-Celestin.

“I’m excited to see my Gerald back in a kart this weekend alongside Michael. These two will work well with Hann and Lowther to help them get to the front of the loaded Senior Briggs field,” said Gerald Caseley Senior before leaving for SH.

Rounding out the Briggs racers will be newcomer Eric D’Anjou who joins the team from host province of Quebec. He’s no stranger to the podium and will be one to watch.

A pair of Rotax Max engines will also be under the GCR tent this weekend with Callum Baxter making his second Coupe de Montreal start in Rotax Junior. The defending Canadian Champion in Briggs Junior Lite is moving his way up the ladder and will be exciting to watch. Ontario’s Isaac Marritt has joined the team as well and will compete in the always exciting Rotax DD2 class.

The convey plans to arrive at SH by Friday morning to get some pre-race practice before the main event hits the track on Sunday in the shadow of Mont Saint-Hilaire.

Interested in joining Gerald Caseley Racing in the Coupe de Montreal, Championship Kart Racing Association, Canadian Open or Canadian Karting Championships? Then be sure to contact eastcoastkarting@gmail.com today!