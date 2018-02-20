Magno Gaia, Rok Masters winner (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Gaia, Grafarar and Hoffman Take Rok Masters, Micro and Masters Shifter Wins in Ocala

In addition to our reports of the Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior and Rok Shifter races, there were three more classes on track in Ocala on the weekend at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour. The youngest and oldest competitors of the weekend races in Micro Rok, Rok Masters and Rok Shifter Masters and provided a great show.

In Rok Masters, the category was filled with drivers from the Orsolon Racing team and two of them made it to the podium. Magno Gaia (TonyKart) was lights out all weekend, never finishing a session any lower than second and on Sunday he was unstoppable en route to victory. His fast laps and consistent pace built him up a victory of over five seconds at the finish line over Danny Robertson (TonyKart), who was racing out of the Ocala Gran Prix race team. Michael Auriemma joined his Orsolon Racing teammate on the podium after finishing third.

Canadian Adrian Donkers was cruising in second place for the majority of the race but withdrew with only two laps left with what appeared to be a mechanical failure, ending his chances of a podium. Fellow Canadian Alessandro DeLuca (Intrepid) finished eighth.

The young guns in Micro Rok were exciting to watch with Caleb Grafrarar (Parolin Kart) and Danny Dyszelski (Energy Kart) continuing their rivalry from round one. Grafrarar was the stud of the weekend though and he was able to pull away in the Final and take his second victory of the year. Dyszelski had to settle for second while Alejandro Umana-Luis (Parolin Kart) rounded out the podium. The Canadian duo of Cooper Simpson and Cole Newton finished ninth and twelfth on their Prime Powerteam BirelART machines.

Finally, in Rok Shifter Masters a mid-race mix-up shuffled the running order that saw Andres Hoffman (TonyKart) gain the lead advantage when Farshad Bagheri (TB Kart) made a slight mistake. Vicki Brian (TonyKart) was also in the hunt early but slowed when racing with Bagheri. Hoffman took the win ahead of Bagheri and Canadian Michel Legrand (BirelART). Legrand’s teammate Martin Jansen was ninth.

Full results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.