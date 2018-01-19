FWT Qualifying: Wickens Just Ahead of Kremers in Rok Shifter

In an intense session that saw drivers scramble for the clear track, Canadian Robert Wickens (BirelART) was the only driver in Rok Shifter to break the 54-second barrier in Qualifying at today’s Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour in West Palm Beach, earning himself the pole-position in Qualifying.

Wickens, who will race in Indycar this year, narrowly edged Marijn Kremers (BirelART) of the Netherlands, who was only 0.078 seconds slower to take second with Costa Rican Danny Formal (Parolin) third, Brazillian Rubens Barrichello (TonyKart) fourth and American AJ Myers (TB Kart) rounding out the top-five.

Canadian Davide Greco (BirelART) just missed the top-ten in eleventh, while Ethan Simioni (BirelART) was thirteenth. Further down, Remo Ruscitti (Italkart) was seventeenth, Dominic Legrand (BirelART) was nineteenth and Nathan Gilbert (Kosmic) was twenty-third.

Full results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2DtaPGC.

Update: Unfortunately Bas Lammers is not in attendance this weekend. He was registered and set up to race with Goodwood/Intrepid, however, we’ve heard he missed his flight and could not attend.