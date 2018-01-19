FWT Qualifying: Ugochukwu Quickest in Junior

ROK Cup USA
The first official session of the 2018 Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour saw the Rok Junior category roll out on track to qualify at Palm Beach Karting. The 37-strong turnout heated up the track throughout the 10-minute session to determine the fastest qualifier and the starting positions for the heat races.

Topping the charts was American driver Ugo Ugochukwu (TonyKart), a name familiar to many in North America after many strong seasons in the Micro and Mini divisions before taking off to race in Europe the last two years. He’s back and he blistered off a fast time over a tenth of a second quicker than second place Matheus Morgatto (Parolin). Third went to Tyler Gonzalez (TonyKart) with Jeremy Fairbairn (Parolin) and Aaron Benoit (CompKart) rounding out the top-five.

Thomas Nepveu led the Canadian contingent, posting the ninth quickest time on his PSL Karting-BirelART machine. Further down, Mackenzie Clark and Marcello Paniccia were sixteenth and twenty-third in their Prime Power-BirelART’s, while Nolan Bower was thirtieth in his VSR-TonyKart.

