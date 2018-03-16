FWT Qualifying: Rok Shifter Has Myers Just Ahead of Barrichello

The four drivers atop the charts after Rok Shifter Qualifying posted lap times within a tenth of a second and included a tie!

AJ Myers and his TB Kart led the way when the dust settled at the Orlando Kart Center for the final round of the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour only 0.007 seconds quicker than both Rubens Barrichello (TonyKart) and Mathias Ramirez (Parolin). Barrichello’s second best lap was just a bit quicker than Ramirez’s to win the tie-breaker, while Austin Garrison (TonyKart) was also right in the mix, 0.097 slower than Myers. Jimmy Cabrera (Kosmic) completed the fast five.

Ethan Simioni had mechanical issues during his qualifying, limiting him to only a couple laps at speed. He wound up seventh on his Prime/BirelART machine. Davide Greco (PSL/BirelART) was ninth, with Dominic Legrand (BirelART) and Justin Luik (Prime/BirelART) posting the twelfth and eighteenth fastest times respectively.

Of all the classes to take a hit this weekend, Rok Shifter is much smaller than what we saw in rounds one and two.

In the heat race on Friday evening, Ramirez scored the win over Cabrera and Garrison.

