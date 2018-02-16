FWT Qualifying: Ramos Electric in Rok Senior

Brazilian Diego Ramos (Kosmic) was electric fast in Rok Senior Qualifying, topping the BirelART duo of Ryan Norberg and Canadian Ryan MacDermid in Florida Winter Tour Qualifying at Ocala Gran Prix. Ramos’ lap of 37.449 was only 0.05 seconds quicker than Norberg, who posted the quick time at the opening round last month.

Fourth went to Arthur Leist (TonyKart), who is pulling double-duty this weekend racing in both Rok Senior and Rok Shifter, with Canadian Logan Cusson (Kosmic) posting the fifth fastest time. Round one victor Eduardo Barrichello (TonyKart) was sixth, only 0.18 seconds off the pole-position.

Rounding out the Canadian drivers, Nicholas Hornbostel (Kosmic) was eleventh, Tommy Simard (Kosmic) was fourteenth and Trevor Pace (Intrepid) rounding the field in twenty-first.

Full qualifying results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.