ROK Cup USA
Florida Winter Tour

FWT Qualifying: Nepveu Blasts to Pole-Position in Rok Junior in Orlando!

FWT Qualifying: Nepveu Blasts to Pole-Position in Rok Junior in Orlando!

Canadian Thomas Nepveu will lead the Rok Junior category to the green flag in all three heat races at the final round of the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour. The PSL Karting/BirelART pilot blasted off a lap of 54.334 seconds around the Orlando Kart Center circuit to lead the way.

Championship leader Matheus Morgatto (Parolin) was second quickest followed by Arias Deukmejian (Kosmic), Tyler Gonzalez (TonyKart) and Jace Denmark-Gessel (Kosmic).

In total, there are 30 drivers in Rok Junior this weekend.

Looking at the remaining Canadians, Prime Powerteam teammates Mackenzie Clark and Marcello Paniccia were eleventh and fifteenth, Nolan Bower (VSR/TonyKart) was twenty first and Gabriel Savoie (REM/Kosmic), who is making his Rok Junior debut, was twenty-fifth.

The first heat race on Friday afternoon didn’t go so well for Nepveu, as a late race move for the lead resulted in a crash, ranking him twenty-fifth. He will need to rebound on Saturday to ensure a good starting spot on Sunday.

Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Florida Winter Tour
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

Molecule Sports

Articles Related to Florida Winter Tour

Articles Related to Thomas Nepveu

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2017 International Karting Media Group.