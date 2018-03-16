FWT Qualifying: Nepveu Blasts to Pole-Position in Rok Junior in Orlando!

Canadian Thomas Nepveu will lead the Rok Junior category to the green flag in all three heat races at the final round of the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour. The PSL Karting/BirelART pilot blasted off a lap of 54.334 seconds around the Orlando Kart Center circuit to lead the way.

Championship leader Matheus Morgatto (Parolin) was second quickest followed by Arias Deukmejian (Kosmic), Tyler Gonzalez (TonyKart) and Jace Denmark-Gessel (Kosmic).

In total, there are 30 drivers in Rok Junior this weekend.

Looking at the remaining Canadians, Prime Powerteam teammates Mackenzie Clark and Marcello Paniccia were eleventh and fifteenth, Nolan Bower (VSR/TonyKart) was twenty first and Gabriel Savoie (REM/Kosmic), who is making his Rok Junior debut, was twenty-fifth.

The first heat race on Friday afternoon didn’t go so well for Nepveu, as a late race move for the lead resulted in a crash, ranking him twenty-fifth. He will need to rebound on Saturday to ensure a good starting spot on Sunday.