SRA Karting
Florida Winter Tour

FWT Qualifying: Morgatto Just Ahead of Zilisch in Rok Junior

FWT Qualifying: Morgatto Just Ahead of Zilisch in Rok Junior

Rok Junior Qualifying for the second round of the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour was extremely tight on the Ocala Gran Prix circuit as the top-four drivers were separated by less than a tenth of a second!

Brazil’s Matheus Morgatto (Parolin) topped the charts in the timed session, only 0.073 seconds ahead of Connor Zilisch (Energy Kart), who has stepped up from Mini Rok this weekend after winning the opening FWT round. Third and fourth went to Ugo Ugochukwu (TonyKart) and Canadian Dale Curran (Kosmic) who were only 0.077 and 0.087 slower than Morgatto.

Fifth went to points leader and round one winner Tyler Gonzalez (TonyKart).

Looking at the remaining Canadians, Thomas Nepveu (BirelART) was seventh, Mackenzie Clark (BirelART) was twenty-second and Nolan Bower (TonyKart) was twenty-eighth.

Full qualifying results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Florida Winter Tour
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

Pure Flavor / AI Motorsports

Articles Related to Florida Winter Tour

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2017 International Karting Media Group.