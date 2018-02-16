FWT Qualifying: Morgatto Just Ahead of Zilisch in Rok Junior

Rok Junior Qualifying for the second round of the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour was extremely tight on the Ocala Gran Prix circuit as the top-four drivers were separated by less than a tenth of a second!

Brazil’s Matheus Morgatto (Parolin) topped the charts in the timed session, only 0.073 seconds ahead of Connor Zilisch (Energy Kart), who has stepped up from Mini Rok this weekend after winning the opening FWT round. Third and fourth went to Ugo Ugochukwu (TonyKart) and Canadian Dale Curran (Kosmic) who were only 0.077 and 0.087 slower than Morgatto.

Fifth went to points leader and round one winner Tyler Gonzalez (TonyKart).

Looking at the remaining Canadians, Thomas Nepveu (BirelART) was seventh, Mackenzie Clark (BirelART) was twenty-second and Nolan Bower (TonyKart) was twenty-eighth.

Full qualifying results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.