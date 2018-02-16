FWT Qualifying: Garrison on Pole in Rok Shifter at Ocala

Lapping at a track he knows all too well, Austin Garrison (TonyKart) blistered off the fastest lap in Rok Shifter Qualifying for round two of the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour at Ocala Gran Prix.

Garrison was a member of the OGP race team for many years, putting in countless laps at the Ocala Gran Prix circuit, and used it to his advantage in Qualifying. He has also reunited with the team this weekend.

Joining Garrison on the front is another OGP driver as Zachary Hollingshead (FA Kart) was the second quickest in timed qualifying followed by Mathias Ramirez (Parolin Kart). Fourth fastest was Jimmy Cabrera (Kosmic) while AJ Myers (TB Kart) rounded out the top-five.

Notably, points leader Marijn Kremers (BirelART) could only muscle the ninth quickest time in Qualifying.

Making a one-off start this weekend, Antonio Serravalle (CRG) was seventh fastest, while Davide Greco (BirelART) and Ethan Simioni (BirelART) were tenth and eleventh. Finally, Dominic LeGrand (BirelART) was seventeenth and Justin Luik (BirelART) was twenty-first. Luik is making his first start of the year.

Full qualifying results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.