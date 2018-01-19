FWT Qualifying: BirelART Duo of Norberg and MacDermid Share Front Row in Senior Rok

The BirelART duo of Ryan Norberg and Ryan MacDermid posted the quickest times in Qualifying at the opening round of the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour in Palm Beach, to earn a front row starting spot for the heat races. Norberg, the defending class champion, was nearly a tenth and a half quicker.

In third, it was Brazilian Diego Ramos (Kosmic) with Logan Cusson (Kosmic) and Dustin Stross (Energy Kart) completing the top-five, three-tenths back of Norbergs quick time.

Nicholas Hornbostel (Kosmic) was the next highest ranking Canadian in seventh, with Tommy Simard (Kosmic) thirteenth and Trevor Pace (Intrepid) twenty-fifth.

Only able to complete one lap, and not a good one at that, Arthur Liest (TonyKart) qualified in the thirtieth overall. He has been a championship contender in years past and will push himself back towards the front in the heats.

Full results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2DtaPGC.