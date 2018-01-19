FWT Qualifying: Benik Karts Dominate Top-10 in Mini Rok with Sorensen Fastest

Five of the top-ten karts in Mini Rok Qualifying at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour was Benik Karts, including the top-two. The new recruit to the team Kai Sorensen led the way when all 45 karts hit the track for a combined 20-minute session. Carson Morgan, fresh from a win last weekend, was only 0.061 seconds slower than Sorensen, earning him the second-best time.

In third, it was the Energy Kart of Alex Powell, while another Benik, Mateo Luengo, was fourth. Rounding out the top-five was James Egozi on a TonyKart, who is also coming off of a win last weekend.

The Canadian’s didn’t fair to well in the Qualifying session with Ethan Donkers ranking thirtieth, Lorenzo Morsillo thirty-eighth and Frankie Esposito had his time disallowed after crossing the scales underweight, meaning he will have to start all of his heat races from the tail of the grid.

The Mini’s will be divided into four groups for the heat races, but the race directors have decided to run all 45 drivers on Sunday in the PreFinal and Final.

Full results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2DtaPGC.