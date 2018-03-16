FWT Qualifying: Barrichello On Top in Rok Senior

It has been an impressive season for the young Eduardo Barrichello. Just recently moving up to the Senior ranks, he has been a steady front-runner at the Florida Winter Tour in Rok Senior and on Friday he qualified on the pole position at the Orlando Kart Center, host of the final round of the Rok Cup USA FWT.

Barrichello (TonyKart) just barely ahead, 0.079 seconds, of championship leader Arthur Leist (TonyKart), with Canadian Ryan MacDermid (Prime/PSL) posting the third quickest time. Diego Ramos (Kosmic) and another Canadian, Logan Cusson (REM/Kosmic) rounded out the top-five.

Two more Racing Edge Motorsports drivers were inside the top-eleven as Nicholas Hornbostel was just quicker than Robert Soroka, who is making his FWT debut this weekend in Orlando.

Further down the order, Mark Davis (Prime/BirelART), another Canadian making his FWT debut this weekend, and Trevor Pace (Goodwood/Intrepid) were sixteenth and eighteenth.

In the first heat race, Leist got the better of Barrichello to take the win while Ryan Norberg (PSL/BirelART) finished third after starting sixth.

