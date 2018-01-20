FWT Heats: Ugochukwu Retains Top Position in Rok Junior

After letting Sebastian Montoya (TonyKart) slip through and steal the heat win away on Friday, Ugo Ugochukwu (TonyKart) took back control of Rok Junior on Saturday and drove to two heat wins to retain his spot at the top of the standings.

Consistent top-three finished for Tyler Gonzalez (TonyKart) means the defending champion will start Sunday’s PreFinal from the front row while Montoya will be just behind in third after a pair of fourth-place finishes. Fourth will be Matheus Morgatto (Parolin), who stayed out of trouble. After qualifying twentieth, Nicola Zecchinato (TonyKart) used three ninth-place finishes in his heats to be the biggest mover in the standings, jumping all the way to sixth overall, just behind Jeremy Fairbairn (Parolin).

Canada’s own Thomas Nepveu (BirelART) went for a wild ride in his second heat race, really hurting his points total, and will start the PreFinal from eleventh on the grid. Mackenzie Clark (BirelART) is up three spots from where he qualified, now thirteenth, while his teammate at Prime Powerteam, Marcello Paniccia was a big mover on the day, up to fifteenth after qualifying twenty-third. Finally, it was a day to forget for Nolan Bower (TonyKart) as he can only move forward on Sunday, starting thirty-fourth on the grid.

Sunday will see the drivers run a PreFinal to determine their starting spots for the main event.

Click here for the full results: http://bit.ly/2DtaPGC.