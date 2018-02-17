FWT Heats: Two Wins for Norberg Vaults Him to the Top in Ocala

The Senior Rok division was very intense on Saturday as the heat races resumed in Ocala at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour. A number of drivers could be seen battling with pole-sitter Diego Ramos (Kosmic) for the top position, including Ryan Norberg (BirelART) who worked his way to win both heat races.

The two wins, along with his second-place result on Friday vaulted Norberg to the top of the standings, earning him the pole position for Sunday’s Prefinal.

Ramos will still start on the front row after a pair of third place results to go with his Friday heat win. Canadian Ryan MacDermid (BirelART) pressured for the lead early in all of his heats and will keep his third-place starting spot for the PreFinal.

Fourth and fifth will also remain the same as Arthur Leist (TonyKart) and Logan Cusson (Kosmic) were consistent throughout all their heats. Dustin Stross (TonyKart) showed great pace on Saturday and will start the PreFinal sixth, one spot ahead of Eduardo Barrichello (TonyKart).

Looking at our Canadians, Tommy Simard (Kosmic) ranked eleventh while Trevor Pace (Intrepid Kart) and Nicholas Hornbostel (Kosmic) are eighteenth and nineteenth. It was a disastrous run in the heats for Hornbostel, who qualified eleventh but failed to finish two of his three flights.

Full results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.