FWT Heats: Shifter Rok in Ocala Controlled by Austin Garrison

While there are a few missing entrants in Rok Shifter following the opening round, the action at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour in Ocala has still been stellar, with two Floridian drivers leading the way.

After Mathias Ramirez (Parolin Kart) slipped by Austin Garrison (TonyKart) and ended Friday with a heat win, Garrison countered back on Saturday, cruising to a pair of wins, sealing himself the pole position for Sunday’s PreFinal.

Second-place qualifier Zachary Hollingshead had trouble getting through the opening lap in all three of his heat races, sliding all the way down to eighth in the rankings. This allowed the remaining drivers who qualified in the top-eight to move up a spot for the PreFinal, with no driver other than Hollingshead moving more than one spot.

Ramirez will join Garrison on row one, Jimmy Cabrera (Kosmic) and AJ Myers (TB Kart) will be on row two, while Rory Van Der Steur (FA Kart) and Canadian Antonio Serravalle (CRG) line up row three. Dutchman Marijn Kremers (BirelART) wasn’t able to advance much in his heats and isn’t showing quite the same pace he had a month ago.

As for the rest of our Canadians, Ethan Simioni (BirelART) is ninth, Davide Greco (BirelART) is fifteenth, Dominic Legrand (BirelART) sixteenth and Justin Luik (BirelART) is nineteenth after the heats.

Full results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.