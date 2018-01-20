FWT Heats: Rok Senior Battle Between Norberg and Ramos

While the front row started with Ryan Norberg (BirelART) and Ryan MacDermid (BirelART) at the Florida Winter Tour Rok Cup, it was Diego Ramos (Kosmic) who challenged Norberg for the top spot in all three heat races.

The two traded the top position in the first two heats and then waged an awesome battle in the final heat to determine the pole position for Sunday. Norberg delivered the win in heat three and maintained his pole-position in a battle we know is far from over.

Eduardo Barrichello (TonyKart) was a man on the move on Saturday, scoring finishes of 3-5-3 from eighth on the grid to rank third overall while MacDermid slid back to fourth overall. Fellow Canadian Logan Cusson (Kosmic) rounded out the top-five.

After starting all three heats from last on the grid, Arthur Leist chopped through the field to finish with a 7-9-4 record, a gain of 70 on track positions, and will start the PreFinal from sixth on the grid. No doubt he will be challenging the front-runners on Sunday for a step on the podium.

The remaining Canadians saw Nicholas Hornbostel (Kosmic) rank ninth, Tommy Simard (Kosmic) twelfth and Trevor Pace (Intrepid) twenty-seventh.

Sunday will see the drivers run a PreFinal to determine their starting spots for the main event.

Click here for the full results: http://bit.ly/2DtaPGC.