Connor Zilisch (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

FWT Heats: Morgatto and Zilisch on Top in Junior Rok at Ocala

The action heated up on Saturday at the second stop of the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour with all classes running their final two heat races to set the grids for Sundays PreFinals.

In Junior Rok two drivers remained on top as fastest Qualifier Matheus Morgatto (Parolin) and Connor Zilisch (TonyKart) swept the heat races and remained at the top of the standings. Zilisch has been very impressive after stepping up from Mini after the opening round a month ago.

After taking a heat win on Friday points leader Tyler Gonzalez (TonyKart) had a pair of third place results and will line up third for the PreFinal with Canadian Dale Curran (Kosmic) alongside. Curran, who also had a heat win on Friday, slipped back sixth in heat two but recovered to second in heat three.

Ugo Ugochukwu (TonyKart) enjoyed a great day on Saturday, driving to a pair of second-place finishes, earning him a starting spot on the inside of row three. Canadian Thomas Nepveu will join Ugochukwu on row three after keeping his BirelART inside the top-four throughout the heats.

Mackenzie Clark (BirelART) ranks eleventh thanks for a strong finish of fifth in his final heat while Nolan Bower (TonyKart) is down in twenty-seventh.

The action is very tight in Junior and with the groups being combined for Sunday’s races, it will be a free-for-all in the race for the victory.

Full results can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Exksl1.