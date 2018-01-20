FWT Heats: Major Shakeup in Mini Rok as Zilisch and Johnson Take Control

With the Mini Rok category split up into four groups for their heat races at the Florida Winter Tour, there was plenty of action on the track and when everyone settled down, there was a major shakeup of the standings from yesterdays Qualifying session.

While Benik Karts were all over the top of the standings in Qualifying, it was an Energy Kart and a Parolin that now lead the way. Connor Zilisch, the defending Rok Cup International Final Champion, had a win, a second and a fourth to tie for the lead with Nikita Johnson, who also had a win as well as a pair of thirds. Zilisch gets the spot based on his better qualifying position.

Third goes to the Energy Kart of Alex Powell, while James Egozi (TonyKart) is fourth. Egozi actually had two heat wins, but a twelfth place finish in his second heat really hurt his points total. In fifth, we see the Benik Kart of Kai Sorenson, the fast qualifier, while Carson Morgan fell from second in Qualifying to nineteenth after he was excluded from the first heat on Friday afternoon. He will be charging back through the field on Sunday.

Ethan Donkers (TonyKart) leads our Canadian drivers down in thirty-second, two spots ahead of Frankie Esposito (BirelArt) and five spots ahead of Lorenzo Morsillo (BirelART).

Sunday will see 42 drivers run a PreFinal to determine their starting spots for the main event.

Click here for the full results: http://bit.ly/2DtaPGC.