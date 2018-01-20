FWT Heats: Kremers and Wickens Stay on Top in Rok Shifter

The front row in the Shifter Senior category will swap for Sunday after the round of heats were completed as Robert Wickens (BirelART) and Marijn Kremers (BirelART) controlled the heat races. From the off-pole position, Kremers rocketed to the lead at the start of all three heats, en route to his two wins. Wickens powered back in the third and final heat, but it wasn’t enough to maintain the top spot in the standings as he will now start on the outside of Kremers.

In the heated race for third, a number of drivers came within only a couple of points for the position, with AJ Myers (TB Kart) using a 6-4-2 record to earn the spot. Fourth-ranked Mathias Ramirez (Parolin) with Rubens Barrichello (TonyKart) in fifth. Barrichello had a very good chance at third but had to start the final heat from the rear of the grid after stalling on the first start attempt, recovering to finish eleventh.

Canadian Ethan Simioni (BirelART) had a great run in his heats, advancing forward in all three from his thirteenth spot on the grid, ranking eighth at the end of the day. Davide Greco had a little less luck, after qualifying eleventh he is now ranked thirteenth. Finally, Remo Ruscitti (Italkart) and Dominic Legrand rank sixteenth and seventeenth while Nathan Gilbert remained in twenty-third.

Sunday will see the drivers run a PreFinal to determine their starting spots for the main event.

Click here for the full results: http://bit.ly/2DtaPGC.