Dale Curran on top of the Mini-Max podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

FWT: Curran and Kingsley Put Canada on Top; Koene USA Drivers Take Three Wins

The opening round of the Florida Winter Tour wrapped up after two weekends of competition on Sunday. The six Rotax Max classes were on track to wrap up the Homestead portion of the tour. Canadian drivers took home two victories, as Dale Curran and Jeffrey Kingsley scored race wins in Rotax Mini-Max and Rotax DD2 respectively.

Curran stepped up his game when it mattered most as he controlled the Mini-Max race from the drop of the PreFinal green flag. From there, he never looked back in the PreFinal or the Final and scored the biggest race win of his young career at Homestead. He was part of big day for the Koene USA race team, who scored three race wins on the day including Rotax Micro-Max with James Egozi and Rotax Junior for Jeremy Fairbairn.

Flag-to-flag, Jeff Kingsley was unstoppable in the Rotax DD2 Final at the Florida Winter Tour. #FWT2017 A photo posted by CanadianKartingNews.com (@ckn_live) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

It was a similar race for Jeffrey Kingsley who went unmatched in what was expected to be an exciting Rotax DD2 race. Featuring an impressive lineup of drivers, Kingsley converted his pole position into an early lead and just checked out, lapping at least a tenth of a second a lap quicker each time he crossed the stripe until the checkered flag flew after 25 laps. Second place went to Juan Manuel Correa with Gary Carlton completing the podium. Robert Wickens was fourth followed by his Prime Powerteam teammate Ethan Simioni in fifth.

In Max Masters, Michel Aboissa was unstoppable, pulling out to five-second victory over Christophe Adams and Luis Schiavo. Rotax Senior went to PSL Karting’s Ryan Norberg, who completed a near perfect weekend in the category, fending off Austin Garrison and Arthur Leist in the Final.