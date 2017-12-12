Free Entry Fee for Canadians to Race the Ignite Dash at Daytona!

Briggs & Stratton Racing has a huge offer for Canadian racers!

Register to compete in the Ignite Dash at Daytona this week and Briggs & Stratton Racing will cover the entry fee to race. This offer is only available to Canadian drivers and registration must be completed by Friday, December 15, 2017, at 6:00 PM. *Drivers will still be required to cover the chassis/engine rental cost from Margay, which is only $1395.00 USD.

The event takes place at the famous Daytona International Speedway in Florida as part of the WKA Manufacturers Cup Daytona Kartweek. The event runs from December 27 to 30 and includes two separate race days. The Ignite Dash at Daytona will feature two Indycar drivers as Zach Veach and Gabby Chaves have already confirmed their presence.

“Daytona is the start of the 2018 karting season and what better place to see some of the top racers from north of the border challenging the Ignite winners from 2017? The competition level in Ignite has proven to be intense and there is no better place for a shootout between north & south than the hallowed grounds of Daytona International Speedway. Book your flights now and have some fun, and great racing, in the sun!”

-David Klaus, Director of Briggs & Stratton Racing.

The Ignite Dash at Daytona is a full arrive and drive race package from Margay Karts and Briggs & Stratton. Racers need to arrive at Daytona with only their full race gear to compete aboard supplied Margay Karts and LO206 engines. For more information about the Margay Ignite program and to register, check out https://www.margay.com/shopmargay/kartweek.html.

This summer, Charlotte Lalonde entered the Ignite Battle at the Brickyard in Indianapolis, Indiana and came home victorious.