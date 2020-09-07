Four-for-Four in KartStars Briggs Masters for Marc Stehle

Marc Stehle (Ricciardo Kart) proved that he’s not going anywhere when it comes to winning in Briggs Masters.

For the fourth KartStars Canada race in a row, Stehle rose to the occasion and secured the race victory, this time at 3-S Go-Karts in Sutton, and with it, added yet another championship to his incredible karting resume.

It had been more than ten years since Stehle stepped foot at the historic circuit in Sutton, Ontario, but that didn’t slow him down. After using the KartStars Senior race on Saturday to get up to speed, Stehle was unstoppable on Sunday.

Eli Yanko (TonyKart) got the jump at the start of the Final with Stehle slotting into second. Patiently he waited for his opportunity to attack the race leader and did so on lap four.

Yanko wasn’t able to fight back for the position as Stehle followed up the pass with his fastest lap of the race on lap five. Building up a gap like he’s done in so many races in the past, Stehle pulled away to a 3.751-second victory.

“I’m speechless,” exclaimed Stehle when we asked about winning all four races. “I can only be thankful. This has never happened in my whole career and it’s been 40 years of karting this year.”

Taking second was Levon Beaudin (BirelART), who had an exciting middle stage of the race. He advanced from fifth to second in a matter of three laps to earn the position.

A final lap pass for Daniel Demaras (Intrepid) helped him onto the podium as Yanko dropped back late in the, finishing fifth behind David Miller (FA Kart).

Race Result: KartStars R4 Briggs Masters Final