Five Wins at the Canadian Open for BirelART North America

Taking on the Circuit Mont-Tremblant in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec this past weekend for the annual Canadian Open, BirelART North America found their way to the top step of the podium on five different occasions. Winning in almost every class discipline including LO206, Rotax and Shifter divisions, the BirelART product line once again showed its diversity from the lowest to the highest horsepower classes at the premier Canadian event. Along with their five wins, BirelART North America also secured seven pole positions, eleven podium results and twenty-two top-five finishes across twelve classes.

“The Canadian Open was one of the events that we circled on our calendar,” expressed Dominic Labrecque. “While we work with our drivers and dealers at every event across North America, the Canadian Open is one that every Canadian driver and team wants to win to have the title of Canadian Champion. We were able to help five drivers achieve that goal this past weekend and will aim to increase that number again in 2021.”

Taking home Canadian Open Championships were Louis David Boucher in Briggs Cadet while Kevin King climbed to the top step of the podium in Briggs Senior. Dany St-Hilaire claimed the checkers in the Shifter Master category while a pair of race wins came from the Rotax DD2 class with Christophe Rizk and Alexandre Gauthier becoming victorious in DD2 and DD2 Masters.

While Boucher claimed the top position in Briggs Cadet, the youngster was also joined on the podium by Lucas Deslongchamps, who secured a third-place result and added to the BirelART North America podium total. St-Hilaire was pushed to the end in the Shifter Master class by second place finisher Alexandre Gauthier as the duo made it a one-two finish for the BirelART product line. Showing their strength in the gearbox classes, Dominic Legrand and Henry Knox added fourth and fifth place results in Shifter Open as they were consistently near the pointy end of the field throughout the weekend.

Taking seven of a possible ten top-five results across the two DD2 classes, it was three drivers in the top-five in DD2 Senior with Christophe Rizk taking the win, David Greco in second and Didier Carre claiming the fifth position. Only missing out on the second position in DD2 Master, Gauthier topped the podium blocks with Etienne La Salle, Laurent Boivin and Vivien Chevallier in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Laurent Legault and Nicolas Gilkes added top-five finishes in the Briggs Junior category while Mathieu Demers stood on the third step of the podium in Briggs Masters and was joined by top-five finisher Daniel Courtemanche in fourth.

Four top-five results came from the Rotax Mini Max, Junior and Senior classes as Lucas Deslongchamps found his way to a fourth-place result in Mini Max while Kevin King finished fifth in Senior. Callum Baxter and Mathieu Cousineau also added third and fourth pace results in Rotax Junior.

BirelART North America also secured seven pole positions on the weekend with the following competitors:

Briggs Junior – Antoine Senechal

Briggs Senior – Jordan Prior

Briggs Masters – Mathieu Demers

Shifter Masters – Dany St-Hilaire

DD2 – Christophe Rizk

DD2 Masters – Alexandre Gauthier

Rotax Junior – Callum Baxter

Labrecque added, “And with that, the biggest event in Canada this year is now over. It is time to focus on the ROK Cup USA ROK the RIO in Las Vegas in a few weeks as well as begin planning and preparations for the 2021 winter karting season in Florida.”

Heading stateside in just over a month, BirelART North America will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada and the annual ROK the RIO event at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Drivers interested in tent, transport and arrive and drive programs are asked to contact their local dealers or BirelART North America today.

